Advocate Shakeel delivers lecture on RTI Act at PTTI Vijaypur

STATE TIMES NEWS

VIJAYPUR: In order to aware the police officers/staff/ trainees of PTTI Vijaypur, Principal Police Technical Training Institute (PTTI) Vijaypur organised a lecture on “Right to Information Act (RTI)-2009 on Tuesday.

Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, Advocate J&K High Court Jammu was the Guest Speaker on the occasion. Ashok Kumar, JKPS, Principal (SSP) PTTI Vijaypur welcomed the guest speaker and also highlighted his achievements in the professional field and told about his valuable working experiences and professional acumen in the prosecution field. While addressing the police officers/officials, Principal PTTI Vijaypur told that the lecture on RTI Act has been organized in the Institute with a view that officers/jawans have deep knowledge about this important Act and cases pertaining to RTI are disposed off on merit.

Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed Advocate delivered valuable lecture on the subject and while addressing the gathering said that the Right to Information (RTI) Act was enacted in the J&K State in the year 2009 and it has become most popular today due to its quantum use by the RTI activists. Today the public is curious to know about the execution of works in various public sectors for which RTI Act has become a boon. Moreover, Sheikh Shakeel stressed upon the participants that since the Act has been enacted by the Govt. in the interest of public, RTI Activists should not use it for their personal cause. Rakesh Sambyal Dy.SP Admn.PTTI Vijaypur presented vote of thanks. Lastly Ashok Kumar, Principal presented memento to the Guest Speaker as a token of respect. Ram Singh Jamwal Dy.SP (R&D), Ajay Punjabi Dy.SP (Tech.), Hemanshu Sunil Mahajan Prosecuting Officer, Inspr. Ashok Singh, Inspr. Yashpaul Singh, Inspr. Charanjit Sngh (RI) Inspr. Neeraj Kumar, Inspr. Tariq Mehmood, and others were present on the occasion.