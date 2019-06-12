Advocate among 3 held for duping people of crores of rupees

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested three persons, including an advocate, for allegedly duping people of crores of rupees on the pretext of providing various products with huge interest in Poonch District.

According to a report, one Abdul Karim, son of Raj Mohammad, resident of Pathanteer Mendhar on May 16, 2019 lodged a complaint at Police Station Mendhar, Poonch which was duly endorsed by DIG Rajouri Poonch Range and forwarded by SDPO Mendhar alleging that accused Tariq Mehmood, son of Mohammad Aziz, resident of Village Chhugan Tehsil Mendhar District Poonch; Murtaza Ahmed, son of Mohammad Bashir, resident of Chak Banok Tehsil Mendhar and Imtiaz Ahmed, son of Mohammad Aziz, resident of Village Chhugan Mendhar and others duped crores of rupees from the residents of Tehsil Mendhar and its surrounding areas on the pretext of providing different products with huge interest.

On receipt of the aforesaid complaint, a case FIR No 70/19 under Section 420/RPC was registered at Police Station Mendhar.

In view of the sensitivity of case, the investigation of the case was transferred to Crime Branch, Jammu by PHQ J&K Srinagar. The investigation of the case was taken up by the Crime Branch on May 22, 2019 and accordingly a SIT comprising Inspector Mashkoor Giri, Inspector Urfan Wani, SI Hilal Azhar and ASI Mohammad Sayeed headed by Bushan Kumar Ganjoo, Deputy Superintendent of Police Crime Branch, Jammu was constituted who swung into action and arrested main accused Tariq Mehmood.

The accused was interrogated to ascertain the modus operandi of crime and other aspects related to the case. It came to fore that aforesaid accused is a pharmacist and presently posted at Health Sub Centre Bathoi, Mahore District Reasi, who has reportedly been suspended by the authorities.

“The accused disclosed that he along with other co-accused opened a company under the name ‘Hablas-e-Commerce Pvt. Ltd’ located at Mendhar in District Poonch. The aforesaid company was opened by them in the month of February, 2018 and after opening the company he along with his co-accused collected money in crores from different individuals on the pretext of providing them various products with huge interest of principle amount, etc. The accused admitted that he has committed a mistake”, the handout issued by the Crime Branch stated.

During interrogation he also disclosed that out of money collected from different individuals he has purchased a house for an amount of Rs 1.20 crore from one Kala Bali located a Dhaki Mendhar and has also paid Rs 1.21 crore to Shoket Khan, contractor, Rs 40 lakh to Mohammad Shafi, Rs 60 lakh to Nissar Ahmed, Rs 30 lakh to Mushtafa Ahmed and Rs 35 lakh to Mohammad Rafiq on 10 per cent interest, etc besides he has kept about Rs 1 crore with his father in law Nazir Hussain and an equal amount each with other co-accused persons. The aforesaid accused is presently in judicial remand and has been lodged in District Jail Ambphalla.

During investigation, it was revealed that accused Shazia Kouser, wife of Tariq Mehmood and Advocate Jaffar Iqbal, son of Nizam Din, resident of Gujjar Mohallah Upper Paloura Jammu were also found involved in the instant case for indulging in illegal business to extort money from the people by inducement/fraudulent means. Both the accused persons were arrested on June 10, 2019, and are also on police remand for interrogation.

On disclosure of accused Shazia Kouser an amount of Rs 10 lakh was recovered and seized which was kept in the residential quarter of Lecturer Mehmood Ahmed, who is also absconding.

The arrest of the accused and recoveries were affected by a team of Crime Branch Jammu headed by B.K Ganjoo, DySP Crime Branch Jammu, Inspector Mashkoor Giri, Inspector Urfan Wani, SI Hilal Azhar and ASI Mohammad Sayeed Wani under the supervision of Mushtaq Ahmed, Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Jammu.

The accused are being interrogated to unveil the fact to effect further possible recovery as well as trail of money collected by them from various individuals fraudulently.

Crime Branch has also recovered two vehicles bearing Registration No JK02CD-7851 (Jeep Campas) and JK02CE-8650 (Scorpio S-11). The instant case is of public interest which involves crores of rupees duped by accused persons from the people by fraudulent means. However, the investigation of the case is in progress.