Advisory for admins of social networking groups issued

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: The Leh Administration on Wednesday issued an advisory asking the admins operating social networking groups like WhatsApp and Facebook to refrain from posting or circulating ‘sensitive’ information.

As per the order, “It has come to the notice of the District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya that various irresponsible messages which can hurt religious as well as regional sentiments are being transmitted, forwarded and circulated on social media in district Leh.”

The DM asked the Admins of various social media groups/forums to immediately restrict such information on the group and remove and report members who share such posts.

To avoid such type of activities on Whatsapp/Facebook and any other forum of social media group and for proper maintenance of law and order in the District, it is ordered that every social media group administrator shall register his group’s name with the concerned SHO of Police Stations Leh/Nyoma/Nubra within two days from the issuance of this order and each Whatsapp/Facebook group admin shall report other nearest police station any posts or rumours being circulated which are sensitive and likely to cause public disorder.

“The admin shall be ready to bear responsibility and ownership of the content posted in the group. He/she shall immediately delete the aforesaid comment in addition to reporting it to the nearest Police Station and, any violation of these instructions will lead to strict action under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and IPC and any other relevant provisions of law,” the order stated.