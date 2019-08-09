Advisors to Governor visit Rajouri, Poonch, hails people’s commitment towards peace

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Hailing the commitment of people of Rajouri and Poonch towards peace, Advisors to Governor K Vijay Kumar, K.K Sharma and Farooq Khan on Thursday hoped that the people will uphold this spirit of unity, tranquillity and time tested brotherhood.

The Advisors, during their extensive visit to the districts, visited twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch and held a series of meetings with civil society members in view of the prevailing situation. They also had meetings with the district administration and security authorities regarding review of security scenario and availability of essential supplies and services in the districts.

District Development Commissioners Rajouri and Poonch Mohammad Aijaz Asad and Rahul Yadav, DIG Rajouri Poonch-Range Vivek Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police Yougal Manhas and other senior officers of civil administration, police and army were also present.

The members of the civil society said that the people of Rajouri have always stood for the country and they believe in maintaining peace, promoting mutual brotherhood and harmony in the district. They highlighted the need for relaxation in restrictions, ensuring adequate supply of essential commodities especially in the wake of upcoming festival of Eid Ul Azha. While replying to the issues raised by the civil society members, the Advisors assured that all issues projected by them would be taken into consideration and every effort would be made to ensure a convenient and comfortable atmosphere for all. The Advisors directed the district Administration to ensure availability of all essential commodities in the district. They also appealed the public to extend cooperation to local administration in tackling with the present situation.

The Advisors reviewed the availability of essential commodities in the district like drinking water facilities, power supply, ration, fuel etc. The District Development Commissioner informed that daily review regarding availability and supply of essential services is being taken up by the district administration so that people do not suffer on this account.