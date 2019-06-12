Advisors Kumar, Sharma attend attestation-cum-passing out parade

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Advisors to Governor, K Vijay Kumar and K K Sharma on Tuesday attended a colourful attestation-cum-passing out parade of DySPs (Probation) 12th batch, PSIs/PASIs of 22nd and BRTC Ladies of 7th batch 2018-19 held at Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) Udhampur, here.

DGP J&K Dilbag Singh, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma, Director (SKPA) Udhampur M S Salaria, ADGPs, IGPs, DIGs, SSP Udhampur and other distinguished guests and senior officers from Army, CRPF, Air Force, Civil Administration, former legislators besides parents of trainees were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Advisor K Vijay Kumar took the salute at an impressive March past from the passing-out trainee officers/ officials and conducted inspection of the parade, followed by oath ceremony.

While addressing the parade, Advisor Kumar congratulated the trainees on successful completion of the tough training. He praised the professionalism of J&K Police and applauded the efforts put in by the Director SKPA and his team of dedicated instructors for molding and shaping trainees into responsible Police personnel. He also interacted with pass-out trainees and called upon them to display courage in the face of professional challenges. He extended his good wishes to all newly pass-out trainees and expressed confidence that they will live up to the expectations of the organisation and people.

Advisor to Governor, K K Sharma in his address to pass-out trainees, said that the Governor’s administration has taken many welfare initiatives for Police personnel and their families. He complimented the trainees, who successfully completed the training and urged them to adopt people-friendly attitude while performing duties. He exhorted upon the pass-outs for showing dedication towards duty and a high degree of integrity, while discharging duties.

While addressing the function, DGP Dilbag Singh extended heartfelt congratulations to trainees and their parents and also complemented the staff of the academy for imparting professional training to officers and lady constables. He said that the parade was unique in a sense that DySsP, PSIs, ASIs and constables took oath together. He said that the trainees have been imparted trainings on modern lines and are ready to serve the society and Police organisation. In view of challenging situation being faced by the J&K Police on various fronts, the trainees have been acquainted with skills of crime detection prevention, weapon handling and counter insurgency operations, he added.

Earlier, Director SKPA Udhampur, Sulaiman Salaria gave a detailed resume of various activities conducted during the training of probationary officers and other trainees. He said that besides conventional training, emphasis was laid on training in areas like counter insurgency operations, crime detection and investigation. He further said that the DySsP were also sent for Bharat Darshan tour as a part of their training to interact with their counter parts in other States of the country.

In the passing out parade, 16 Probationary Dy SsP of 12th batch, 13 SIs/ ASIs and 7th batch of 220 recruit women constables took pledge for selfless service to the nation.

Among the probationary officers, Rohit Kumar was declared as All Round Best (first in Indoor and Best Marksman), Faizan Ali was declared 2nd All Round Best while Himayun Muzamil was declared Best in Outdoor. Jigmet Angchuk was declared as Best Rider and Best Sportsman.

Among PSIs, Birbhan Singh Charak was declared All Round Best (Best Marksman and Best Sportsman) while Avtar Krishan was declared 2nd All Round Best (Best in Indoor). Rakesh Bandral and Lalit Kumar were jointly declared Best in Outdoor while Rakesh Bandral was declared as Best Rider.

Among women recruit constables, Mosmi was declared All Round Best (Best in both Indoor and Outdoor) and was given one-rank promotion. Yasmeen Akhter and Madhu Devi were declared 2nd and 3rd All Round Best Trainees respectively. Cash rewards were also distributed among the best performers.