Advisors Kumar, Ganai, Sharma distribute sports kits among 115 Football Clubs

Floodlights installed at Ghani Memorial Stadium

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisors to Governor, K Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai and K K Sharma on Wednesday visited Ghani Memorial Stadium in Rajouri Kadal area of Old Srinagar City where the newly installed facility of flood lights was jointly inaugurated by them.

Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Arun Mehta, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan, Secretary YSS&S Sarmad Hafeez, DIG CKR V.K Birdi, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Director General YS&S Dr Saleem-Ur-Rehman, Secretary JKSSC Dr Naseem Choudhary, SSP Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal, other concerned officers, prominent citizens and sports lovers in large number were present on the occasion.

The floodlight facility has been installed in the stadium with an estimated cost of Rs 1.24 crore by Jammu Kashmir State Sports Council (JKSSC) under which eight poles have been erected having 120 high beam lights to light up the stadium so that matches could be held during night hours.

The project of up-gradation of Ghani Memorial Stadium in Rajouri Kadal was undertaken by the JKSSC in the month of February this year which was completed in a record time.

After having installed the floodlights, this sports ground has become the first stadium in the area to be equipped with the state of art floodlights.

The move will surely benefit the sports lovers of the area and would also promote sports activities involving youth of the area. Other up-gradation related works in the stadium are underway and soon be completed.

On the occasion, demonstrations were given by taekwondo, judo, wushu, kho-kho, kabaddi and other teams. Football kits were also distributed among the 115 Football Clubs of Srinagar district which will be participating in the Football Tournament commencing within few days in this newly up-graded stadium.

Locals of the area thanked the government for up-gradation of this historical stadium and providing a platform to the youth to engage themselves in sports activities for their overall development. They demanded up-gradation of other existing sports facilities in the area so as to promote sports activities and involvement of youth in the same.