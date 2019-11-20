Advisors get portfolios, ministerial powers

Khan allocated 10 departments; Sharma 8

LG retains major departments including Home, Finance, Revenue, Health

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government on Tuesday vested Ministerial power to Advisors K.K Sharma and Farooq Khan and allocated portfolios.

In exercise of the powers conferred vide Presidential Order S.O.No.3937 (E) dated 31st October, 2019 read with S.O. 01 dated 31st of October, 2019 of the General Administration Department, Rule 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Business Rules and in continuation of Government Order No. 30-JK (GAD) of 2019 dated November 15, 2019, the Lieutenant Governor is to direct that K.K Sharma and Farooq Khan, Advisors to Lieutenant Governor shall exercise the powers of the Minister in respect of the Departments allocated to them,” reads the order issued by General Administration Department.

Administrative Council constituted

JAMMU: The Government on Tuesday constituted an Administrative Council comprising the Lieutenant Governor as its Chairman and Advisors as Members.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of an Administrative Council, comprising the Lieutenant Governor as its ‘Chairman’ and his Advisors as Members, to dispose of the cases mentioned in the Second Schedule (Amended) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Business Rules or such other matters as the Lieutenant Governor may direct to be placed before it,” reads the government order.

“The Chief Secretary shall function as Secretary to the Administrative Council while the Administrative Secretaries of the Departments of Finance, Planning, Development & Monitoring, General Administration, Law or of any other Department may be invited to the meetings of the Council as may be required,” the order stated.

Cases which shall be brought before the cabinet as per the Second Schedule (Amended) involving legislation including the issue of ordinances; Proposals to summon or prorogue or dissolve the Legislature of the State; Address of Governor to the Legislature; cases involving the question as to whether a member of the House of the Legislature of the State is subject to any disqualification; The annual financial statements to be laid before the Legislature and demands for supplementary, additional or excess grants; Cases in which the attitude of the Government to any resolution or a Bill to be moved in the Legislature is to be determined; The annual audit review of the finance of the report of the Public Accounts committee; Proposals involving any important change of policy/or directives or embodying changes in the administrative system; proposals for appointments, or for taking any action inconsistent with the recommendations of tile Public Service Commission; cases in which a Minister desires decision or direction of the Cabinet in a matter of importance on a subject assigned to his charge; and cases in which a difference of opinion arises between two or more Ministers and a Cabinet decision is desired.

“Any other cases which the Governor or the Chief Minister may by general or special order require to be brought before the Cabinet besides proposals, which adversely affect the operation of the policy laid down by the Central Government; except the cases of forest leases and sale of forest produce including minor forest produce, proposals involving alienation, either temporary or permanent, or sale of Government property including land and temporary lease of immovable property, where such lease of Government property is not in accordance with the rules or a general scheme already approved by the Cabinet and the value thereof exceeds Rs. 50,000 in each case and any proposal for the institution of prosecution by the Government against the advice tendered by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs,” the order further stated.

“For purposes of official correspondence, Advisors K.K Sharma and Farooq Khan shall be designated as Advisor (S) and Advisor (F) respectively,” the GAD order stated and added that the papers related to other departments shall be disposed of in the manner of allocation of departments.

According to order, the Departments of Public Works (R&B), Power Development, Planning, Development and Monitoring, School Education, Technical Education, Industries and Commerce and Tourism have been allocated to Advisor (S) while Departments of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, ARI and Trainings, Cooperative, Floriculture, Election, Labour and Employment, Haj and Auqaf, Social Welfare and Youth, Services and Sports have been allocated to Advisor (F).

The order further reads, “Papers related to the General Administration Department, Home Department and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) shall be submitted by the respective Administrative Secretaries through Chief Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor while papers related to All India Services (IAS, IPS and IFS) shall be submitted by the respective Administrative Secretaries through the General Administration Department and Chief Secretary for consideration of the Lieutenant Governor. “Papers related to the