Advisors Ganai, Sharma discuss functioning of CUs

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisors to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai and Kewal Kumar Sharma on Tuesday chaired a meeting here to discuss the functioning of Cluster Universities in the State.

The meeting was attended by Vice-Chancellor Cluster University Srinagar Prof. Sheikh Javaid Ahmad, VC Cluster University Jammu Prof. Anju Bhasin, Secretary Higher Education Talet Parvez Rohella and the Principals of all the constituent colleges of these Universities.

The meeting aimed at improving the overall functioning of these Universities to develop them as centres of excellence as envisaged at the time of their establishment.

During the meeting, various issues pertaining to the educational institutions were discussed threadbare. Future plans for the development of these Universities were also thoroughly deliberated upon.

Further, the financial, academic and administrative powers of the institutions were also discussed in the meeting. Other issues which came up for discussion during the meet included creation of new faculty positions and infrastructure in these institutions, research work being done, office timings for these institutions and immediate transfer of newly created assets to these universities.

Ganai, who is Advisor In-charge Higher Education, stressed for maintaining highest standards of learning in these institutions. He assured of extending every possible assistance to these Universities for realization of the objectives these learning centres were conceived for.