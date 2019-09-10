Advisors direct Deptts for speedy revenue realisation

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Advisors to Governor KK Sharma and K Vijay Kumar on Monday directed the officers to speed up the revenue realization so that the same is utilized for various developmental activities being undertaken by the government in different sectors.

“The focus should be on ensuring that the corresponding targets for the different quarters are achieved on the higher side which would also contribute in its overall realization,” the Advisors maintained.

The Advisors were speaking at a meeting convened to discuss the quantum of revenue realized by the departments of PDD, PHE, Forest, and Excise.

Financial Commissioner Finance, Dr. Arun Mehta, Commissioner Secretary Irrigation and PHE, Ajit Sahu, Development Commissioner Power, Chief Engineers PDD, PHE and senior officers of state forest corporation and forest department were also present on the occasion.

The meeting was told that the departments should synergise their activities to speed up the targets being set for them by working out a holistic mechanism by which the targets set against the respective departments are fully realized till the culmination of the financial year.

It was also impressed upon the officers to pass strict directions to the field agencies to ensure that the annual and quarterly targets are maintained and laxity in the matter should not be done. Regular meetings should be held with field agencies so that the bottlenecks if any are removed and the process is speeded up, the meeting was told.

The departments of PDD and PHE were directed to ensure that the services are properly quantified so that the corresponding can be billed accordingly, which would also increase in the revenue generation, besides also ensuring their equitable distribution.