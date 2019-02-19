Advisors brief Governor on situation

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: K. Vijay Kumar and K.K Sharma, Advisors to Governor Satya Pal Malik met him at the Raj Bhavan this evening and briefed Governor about the prevailing law and order situation in the aftermath of Pulwama incident.

Governor discussed with Advisors issues relating to effective maintenance of law and order, and directed them that no anti-social element should be allowed to disturb peace and harmony in the State. He also directed that availability of essential commodities, medicines etc be ensured by the administration.