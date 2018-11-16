Advisor Vyas to meet public at Jammu today

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Advisor to Governor, B. B. Vyas shall be holding a public grievance camp at Convention centre, Canal Road Jammu from 2:00 PM onwards on November 16 (Friday).
The deputations and individuals who have already registered themselves in the office of Deputy Commissioner Jammu may come for redressal of their grievances.
