Advisor Vyas calls for setting up in-house Patwar Grievance Cell

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor, B B Vyas on Tuesday called for setting up a departmental grievance cell for dealing with the service issues of Patwaris.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary Revenue Shahid Anaytullah, Director General Budget Rafi Andrabi and other concerned officers.

Regarding the long pending demand of the Patwaris, the Advisor was informed by Commissioner Secretary Revenue that department has already submitted their Pay Anomaly file to the Pay Committee constituted by the Finance Department for consideration and necessary recommendations.

Commissioner Secretary Revenue also said that hike in allowances was already approved in favour of Patwaris.

Vyas also directed for re-examining the direct and departmental promotion quota of Naib Tehsildars for better career progression of Patwaris, besides the issue of the promotions, stagnations and other related issues would be also got redressed.

The Advisor also stressed on timely Departmental Promotion Committee meetings for better career prospects of revenue employees.