Advisor Vijay Kumar inaugurates ANM, GNM Schools at Ramban, Udhampur

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN /UDHAMPUR: Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar on Sunday inaugurated Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) School at Ramban.

“The Government’s commitment of providing a better and affordable healthcare system in J&K is being realized through strengthening of nursing and allied services in every nook and corner of the state”, the Advisor maintained.

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, District Development Commissioner, Nazim Zai Khan, Director Health, Jammu, Dr. Samir Mattoo, SSP, Anita Sharma, SSP Traffic, JS Johar, ADDC, Nawab Din, ADC, Dr. Basharat Hussain, CMO, Dr. Janak Raj, Principal ANM, School, Dr. Vinod, besides various senior officers of civil and police administration were present at the inaugural function.

The Advisor complimented the newly selected trainees and impressed upon them to concentrate on learning modern techniques of health services and work hard towards cause of the ailing in the society.

Advisor highlighted the significance of ANM School in improving the status of Para- medical education in the state in general and in the district in particular. He stressed upon the students to gain optimum knowledge in the institute so that they serve the society with in a better way.

Advisor exhorted upon imparting quality education to the trainees enabling them become an efficient asset for the department.

It was informed that ANM School building has been completed with an expenditure of Rs. 269.30 lakh while an amount of Rs. 84.90 Lakh has been provided for procurement of lab equipment, audio visual aids, book and furniture etc. Besides, a total of 40 seats have been approved for admission to the school for three courses including twenty seats of FMPHW whereas 10 seats each for Pharmacist and Lab Assistant.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Governor, K. Vijay Kumar also inaugurated General Nursing Midwifery (GNM), School at Bailey, Udhampur.

Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Department, Atul Dullo, DIG Udhampur- Reasi Range Sujit Kumar Singh, District Development Commissioner Udhampur, Dr. Piyush Singla, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Gurvinderjeet Singh were present on the occasion.

The school, with state of the art facilities, houses seven laboratories including fundamental lab, MCH Lab, Community Lab, Anatomy & Physiology Lab, Computer Lab, Audio Visual Aid Lab, Nutrition Lab, a Library room besides having a Hostel Block with capacity of accommodating 40 inmates.

Different courses to be pursued in this school are GNM, FMPHW Pharmacists, Lab Technician, X-ray Techinician, Dental Technician, Ophthalmic Technician, OT Technician, Anesthetic Technician and ECG Technician.

After inaugurating the institute, Advisor had a round of the building and inspected class rooms, laboratories, Hostel Complex. He also interacted with staff and students of the schools.

Later, Advisor interacted with the district officers and reviewed the status of various projects being executed in the district under different schemes.

On the occasion, the local Sarpanchs presented memorandum of their demands to the Advisor.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Deputy Director HQ Health Services Jammu, Chief Medical Officer, Principal GNM School besides district officers, Engineers from J&K Police Housing Corporation were also present on the occasion.