Advisor Skandan to hear public grievances on Friday at Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor, K Skandan will convene public hearing at Convention Center, Canal Road Jammu on October 18 (Friday) from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The Public deputations and individuals, who want to bring their grievances and demands into the notice of the government, can meet the Advisor to the Governor at the said venue.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Maha polls: Sanjay Dutt backs Aaditya, wishes for his victory
Heart disease deaths rise in India by 34 pc: Dr Bali
I’ll be the happiest girl in the world: Kareena on being Alia’s sister-in-law
Stations along with lifestyle modification reverse CVD burden: Dr Sushil
Privileged to be working with Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt in ‘Shamshera’: Vaani
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper