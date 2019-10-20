Advisor Skandan to hear public grievances at Srinagar on Oct 21

State Times News SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor, K Skandan will convene public hearing at Church Lane Sonawar, Srinagar on October 21 (Monday) from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The public deputations and individuals, who want to bring their grievances and demands into the notice of the government, can meet the Advisor at the venue.
