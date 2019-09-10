Advisor Skandan reviews Land Acquisition Process in J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor, K Skandan on Monday convened a meeting to review the Land Acquisition Process for the speedy completion of different projects in the State.

The meeting was attended by several Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners Jammu/Kashmir while the Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting via video conference.

During the meeting, Advisor directed all the Deputy Commissioners to list out the land acquisition cases pending at different levels and to give detailed requirements to expedite the process.

On the occasion, Advisor also directed the Secretaries to separately make a list of important land acquisition issues and to address any issues required at the State level. Advisor also said the completion of projects should be completed at the earliest.

Skandan asked the concerned DCs to identify land so that sectors like Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Horticulture, Sericulture etc would get boost and enable projects that would help to double the farmers’ income in the districts. He also directed the concerned DCs to take efforts to remove all the encroachments from water bodies and prime State land.

Meanwhile, in another review meeting of Evacuees Property Department (EP), the Advisor directed the department to compile a data of illegal occupants so that the land would be made encroachment free.

The meeting was informed that EP is revenue generating department with most of its properties at prime locations.

The meeting was attended by Revenue Secretary, Abdul Majeed Bhat, Custodian General, J&K, Farooq Shah, Custodian Kashmir and Custodian Jammu and other concerned.