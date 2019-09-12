Advisor Skandan reviews functioning of JKSRTC

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor K Skandan on Wednesday convened a meeting to review the functioning of Jammu and Kashmir State Transport Corporation (JKSRTC).

The meeting was attended by Financial Commissioner Finance, Arun Kumar Mehta, Principal Secretary Transport Department, Asgar Hassan Samoon, Managing Director, JKSRTC, Bilal Ahmad Bhat and other concerned.

During the meeting, the Advisor directed the officials to take a fresh review of SRTC routes so that more buses are employed on hilly routes where overloading is reported.

The Advisor was informed that the corporation has rationally deployed vehicles in every Operational Division as per demand or convenience of the general public.

For Chenab Valley region, it was given out that in the districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, 32 vehicles are already in place and a new fleet of 33 vehicles are being inducted in Chenab Valley with the result all the left over routes of the area would be covered.

The Advisor hoped that with the measures taken, the rate of traffic related incidents would come down in the area besides upgrading mobility of the people.

He also asked the corporation to devise a plan to give wide publicity to Electric Buses so that general public would avail the facility. The meeting was also told that the time table issued for operation of the buses is being followed in letter and spirit.

The meeting also decided to put more charging stations in major districts of JK so that all the designated routes would be made operational.

The Advisor directed the JKSRTC to hold an internal audit of accounts at the earliest and conduct a board meeting so that remaining issues are sorted out. He also asked for status of installing, monitoring and tracking devices in SRTC buses for better financial discipline in the working of organisation.

The meeting also decided to have an efficient Fuel Management System to save the government exchequer.

The meeting was told that the corporation started regular night bus service with effect from August 5 from Srinagar to Jammu and vice versa for the convenience of the public.