Advisor Skandan reviews functioning of Govt Deptts

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Advisor to Governor, K Skandan on Friday reviewed functioning of the line departments including Rural Development, Sericulture, Horticulture, Agriculture, Livestock, Handloom, Revenue and Sports in Samba District.

During the meeting, District Development Commissioner Samba, Sushma Chauhan gave a brief presentation about the performance of various departments headed by the Advisor regarding.

Allocation under district plan, state sector funds and centrally sponsored schemes were also bought to the fore in the presentation.

Later, all district officers gave a broad overview of the functioning of their respective departments. The action plan and targets were set by departments for current financial year.

Advisor Skandan, interacted with all the concerned district officers and assured all the necessary assistance in resolving bottlenecks if any in achieving the targets as set out for this financial year.

He directed for construction of new playfields, identification of sports activities in consonance with local culture with special focus on girl participation and maximum water conservation activities under MGNREGA plan.

The Deputy Commissioner informed the Advisor that this year’s MGNREGA plan includes 60% of water conservation activities. She further assured that more such works shall be included in convergence mode.

K. Skandan reiterated strengthening of newly elected PRIs by involving them in planning and development process. The Deputy Commissioner informed that more such efforts will be made by way of training the PRIs under Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP). While reviewing the Agriculture Department, he directed the Chief Agriculture Officer to come up with a workable proposal for one agriculture zone of district on pilot basis so to double the farmers’ income, usage of soil health cards for judicious use of fertilizers and development area specific plan in convergence with allied departments and Agriculture University.

Reviewing the horticulture department, he exhorted for production of good quality plant material to expand the area against the available potential area, create more units under the value addition programme so that the rural economy could be strengthen and also to provide the marketing facilities to the orchardists through ‘Apni Mandi’.

SSP Samba, Dr. Koushal Kumar, Additional District Development Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioner Development besides other district officers were present in the meeting.