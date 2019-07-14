Advisor Skandan led growers’ delegation visits Tamil Nadu

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A high-level delegation of senior officers from the Industries and Commerce and Floriculture Departments and progressive growers from the State led by Advisor to Governor, K Skandan visited Tanflora Infrastructure Park Limited in Tamil Nadu to explore the potential of production of cut flowers in Jammu and Kashmir on similar lines.

The park is a joint venture company of TIDCO and MNA and Associates, established at Amudagondapally village, Hosur, Krishnagiri District, Tamil Nadu. The project is conceived to be one of the largest production facilities for cut roses in the world, with a total production capacity of 67.5 million roses per annum.

The delegation had a threadbare discussion with the experts from Tanflora organisation regarding the cooperative type of flower production and its marketing. Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce and Tourism Department, Naveen K Choudary, Secretary Floriculture Department Sheikh Fayaz, Director Industries and Commerce Mehmood A Shah besides other officers from Floriculture Department and progressive flower growers of the state were part of the high-level delegation.

The exposure visit was organised by Industries and Commerce Department to give a fillip to the floriculture sector so that the industry achieves its maximum potential in the State.

The flower growers were informed about the potential of cut-flower crops like Rose, Chrysanthemum, Gypsophylla, Lillium, Carnation and Tulip in the State which has national as well as international market, especially in the Gulf countries.

The growers also visited local flower markets to get acquainted with the marketing model currently in vogue in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The Advisor directed the officers to coordinate the functioning of Industries and Commerce Department with the Floriculture Department for achieving a maximum of the floriculture potential and also help growers of the state get benefit from various schemes of both the Departments.

The Principal Secretary I&C assured all possible help from the Department for convergence so that the floriculture sector which figures in the thrust sectors of Industrial Policy of the State achieves its maximum potential.