Advisor Skandan inaugurates Nidra’s mattress production line

JAMMU: Advisor to Governor, K Skandan visited Nidra Mattress unit in Gangyal and inaugurated newly setup mattress production line.

Director, Industries & Commerce, Anoo Malhotra; General Manager, District Industries Centre, Namrita Dogra and members of Association of Industries, Gangyal, were also present.

Appreciating the working of the unit, the Advisor lauded consistent efforts of the management for making it one of the renowned brands in the industry. He also promised to extend his full co-operation in encouraging local industrial units.

Chairman Nidra Group, Sweesh Anand informed that the new production line would manufacture advanced coir mattress besides India’s first recycled textile fibre reinforced green technology mattress. The company would also launch its green initiative ‘8 Hours for the Planet’ promoting use of recycled fiber mattress for curbing textile waste in the society, he informed.