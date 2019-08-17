Advisor Skandan directs DCs for making micro plans for doubling farmers income

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Governor K Skandan on Friday chaired a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division and heads of various departments to review the functioning of departments and other related issues.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, Director, Tourism, Education, Health Services, Rural Development and Chief Engineer PHE, PDD, VC JDA, Commissioner JMC, Principal, GMC and other concerned while Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The heads of departments apprised the Advisor about the functioning of department, developmental activities and problems being faced by their respective departments.

The Advisor also reviewed the works taken under convergence mode. The DCs of Jammu Division apprised the Advisor that they have prepared convergence plan in their respective districts.

The advisor stressed on the doubling farmer’s income for which the Advisor directed the DCs to making micro plans. He also stressed on the development of horticulture sector, Agriculture, Poultry, Bamboo crafts, apiculture and Handloom.

He also asked the DCs to aware the people about various government schemes so as they can avail benefits from the schemes.