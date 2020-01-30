Advisor Sharma to meet public in Udhampur on Jan 31

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma would convene a public redressal camp at Udhampur on January 31 (Friday) from 11:00 AM onwards in the Conference Hall of Deputy Commissioner’s Office Complex Udhampur. The people wishing to meet the Advisor for redressal of their grievances are requested to register themselves in the office of Deputy Commissioner Udhampur.
