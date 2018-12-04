Advisor Sharma to hold pre-budget consultations

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma will hold Pre-Budget consultation meetings with all Trade Industries and related associations in Jammu on December 8 (Saturday) from 2:00 PM onwards at Commercial Taxes Bhawan, Rail Head, Bahu Plaza and in Srinagar on December 9 (Sunday) from 10:30 AM onwards at Excise and Taxation Complex, Solina.

The Advisor has sought suggestions and proposals from the concerned stakeholders that may be required to be incorporated in the upcoming Budget.