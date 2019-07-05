Advisor Sharma seeks corrective measures to improve financial health of JKPCC

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor, K.K Sharma on Thursday called for taking necessary corrective measures to improve the financial health of the Corporation.

Chairing 94th Board of Directors Meeting of JKPCC here today, the Advisor called for a special audit of the Corporation accounts by the Finance Department to pinpoint the lapses if any.

Financial Commissioner Finance Arun Kumar Mehta, Commissioner Secretary R&B Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Development Commissioner Works, Chief Engineers Jammu, Kashmir and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

The Advisor said that the JKPCC being one of the premier project executing agencies of the State should ensure that it always maintains transparency at all levels and works should be allotted through proper bidding and e-tendering system. The Advisor asked JKPCC authorities to strike a judicious balance between the income and expenditure and take necessary corrective measures for minimizing the administrative expenses and increasing income. He said instead of only looking towards the State Government for contracts, the Corporation must join various competitive biddings for expanding the ambit of its functioning.

Underlining the need for ensuring the usage of quality material in the works, the Advisor said the quality of works and timely completion of projects should be the benchmark of the Corporation. He said the delay in completion of works is putting an unnecessary financial burden on the exchequer of the Corporation and called for arresting this tendency. He asked JKPCC authorities to procure the material, including cement and steel, through a proper tendering system to improve the financial health of the Corporation.

The Advisor directed the JKPCC Managing Director to ensure that payment to contractors is made as per approved project cost and availability of funds for a particular work. He said that all the projects, undertaken by the Corporation should be cleared by Contract Committees, constituted at State and divisional levels, to weigh the financial viability of the project before entering into the contract.

The Managing Director was asked to get recruitment rules of the Corporation framed early to address the grievances of the employees.

Earlier, the Managing Director P Raju gave a detailed resume of the functioning of the Corporation.