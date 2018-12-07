Advisor Sharma reviews status of languishing projects

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Advisor to Governor, K.K Sharma on Friday said that the Governor’s administration is committed to ensure all-round development of the State and thrust is being laid on to complete the languishing projects to benefit the people.

The advisor was speaking at a meeting convened here to review the status of languishing projects of PWD, PHE, Irrigation & Flood control, Education, Health and PDD sectors in district Kathua.

Sharma said that with a view to give fillip to the developmental activities across the State, the State Administrative Council approved the establishment of a new infrastructure company, the Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC).

“It (JKIDFC) is a new concept and great opportunity for all of us to complete all the languishing and unfunded development projects,” he said.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Rohit Khajuria briefed the chair that a total of 53 projects are languishing in Kathua in various sectors with a sanctioned cost of Rs 72.73 crore. He also briefed about sector wise physical and financial achievements under District Capex Budget ending October 2018.

While inquiring about the status of languishing projects, the advisor stressed on early tendering and asked the engineering wings to put the details of the project like current status, photographs, physical/financial progress besides monthly progress in public domain to maintain the transparency and accountability. He also directed the DC to take monthly review of the projects to ensure their timely completion.

He said monitoring, regulation, innovation, and efficiency is required on the part of engineers for completing the languishing projects.

Sharma further stressed on making maximum number of DPRs with proper evaluation and assessment so that funds can be arranged for their execution.

Issue of shifting utilities while constructing new roads and laying PHE pipes was discussed threadbare besides replacement of damaged transformers, worn out water pumps and maintenance of school infra was also deliberated upon.

For improving ease of doing business, the PDD was asked to inform the power schedule/cut in one month advance. Sharma also inquired about industrial estates in Kathua, impact of GST on industries and employment of locals in industries.

He also directed the engineers of Irrigation and Flood Control Department to carry out maintenance works on existing canals.

Advisor Sharma also exhorted upon the engineers of JKPCC to complete the double lane bridge over Ujh at village Juthana by the month of June next year and directed the DC to monitor its progress on a weekly basis. He also sought report for timely completion of Lakhanpur-Thein Road from Executive Engineer of PWD Kathua.

He directed the CEO, MC Kathua to take the newly elected counsellors in confidence while making development plans under municipality.

Chief Engineers of PWD(R &B), PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control; Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers, ADC, ADDC, SSP, ACR, ACD, CMO, GM DIC, DSWO and CEO Kathua were present during the meeting.