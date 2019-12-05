Advisor Sharma reviews infra facilities at Industrial Estate Rangreth

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Lt Governor, K.K Sharma on Wednesday visited SIDCO Industrial Estate, Rangreth and inspected various industrial units besides taking stock of facilities being provided to consumers by IT companies.

The Advisor was accompanied by Director Industries and other senior officers.

During the visit, the Advisor visited STC IT Tower, Lelafe and Iquasar IT Plants. He also visited Himalya Steel Industries, FIL Industries, Kanwal Spices Industries and several other plants and took stock of the activities going on in these plants.

The Advisor also had an interaction with the local unit holders and discussed various issues. The local unit holders raised the issue of internet connectivity and GST returns not being submitted by them in time.

The Advisor told the unit holders that their genuine problems would be look into and would be resolved soon.

The Advisor directed the concerned officers that cleanliness must be maintained within the Industrial unit and all the infrastructure facilities must be provided to the unit holders.

The Advisor assured the unit holders that the administration is keen to provide better industrial infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir and he is regularly visiting the industrial estates to provide advance facilities to unit holders.