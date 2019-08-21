Advisor Sharma reviews dev scenario in Jammu division

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma on Tuesday reviewed the functioning of government departments, ongoing projects and issues concerning developmental works in Jammu Division, here at a high level meeting.

The Chief Engineers gave a detailed briefing about the status of the projects being executed by their respective departments in the region.

The Advisor assessed the practical implication of the developmental schemes along with financial progress and stressed upon the concerned officers to stay well versed with the impending issues.

The Advisor asked the concerned functionaries to adopt a pragmatic approach to resolve the bottlenecks and conduct constant procedural follow ups in getting technical and administrative approvals besides ensuring timely completion of projects.

The Advisor sought a detailed report on availability and requirement of the skilled and non skilled labour in the ongoing development projects being executed by the departments. He asked the departments to mobilize the available labour strength for well-timed completion of all ongoing works.

The PDD department put forth the requirement for creating new receiving stations to strengthen the existing power network in Jammu.

The Advisor directed the concerned authorities to identify land for creating public utilities which would be provided on special concessional rates as per rules.

The Advisor also sought a detailed briefing on issues concerning utility shifting under PMGSY and passed necessary directions.

While discussing tapping of solar energy, the Advisor said that Jammu and Kashmir has vast potential for solar energy that must be harnessed and needs collective efforts by all the stakeholders. He advised the concerned department to study the models of other states for tapping the solar energy.

Other issues discussed in the meeting included installation of street lights, implementation of SAUBHAGYA scheme, flood preparedness, execution of Poonch-Rajouri Power Transmission line project, construction of sewerage line under UEED besides progress made and follow ups on the previous decisions.

Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority (JDA), Vikas Sharma, Commissioner, JMC, Pankaj Magotra, Chief Engineers and senior officers of PDD, PHE, JMC, PWD(R&B), I&FC, ULB and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

Later, several delegations called on Advisor and putforth various demands and issues seeking an early redressal to the same.

Deputy Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation, Purnima Sharma, met the Advisor and projected several issues concerning the Councilors and recruitment rules of Municipality.

A delegation of senior KAS officers also called on the Advisor and submitted a memorandum of demands related to their service issues.

President Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Rajesh Gupta and Jammu Wine Traders Association headed by S. Charanjeet Singh apprised the Advisor of various issues related to Excise Department and JDA.

Advisor assured the deputationists that all the issues raised by them would be looked into for an early redressal.