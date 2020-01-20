Advisor Sharma releases J&K Tourism Calendar

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma released annual calendar 2020 of Tourism Department, J&K, here on Sunday. The calendar was released in presence of Director Tourism Kashmir, Nisar Ahmed. On the occasion, the Advisor complimented the department for selecting scenic pictures of places of tourism significance for the calendar.
