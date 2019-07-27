Advisor Sharma meets Expenditure Secy; seeks release of central grants

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Advisor to Governor, K. K. Sharma on Friday met Girish Chandra Murmu, Secretary Expenditure, Union Ministry of Finance, here.

During the meeting, the Advisor discussed the finances of the State particularly with regard to the release of the Central Grant. The issues related to GST Compensation, reimbursement Expenditure under the Prime Minister Development Programme and the release of the grants of the local bodies also came up for discussion among other issues.

The Advisor impressed upon for early release of due amounts for developmental needs of the Panchayats/ Local Bodies. He also raised the issue for allowing the state for adopting innovative methods of reducing the power purchase liabilities by raising bonds by the State Government.

The Advisor also stressed that the liability continuously drains the financial resources of the State on account of payment of interest and additional 18 per cent surcharge on the outstanding dues.

The Secretary assured that the funds will be released to the State in the coming days.