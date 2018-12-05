Advisor Sharma listens to public grievances

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Governor Kewal Kumar Sharma on Tuesday listened to public grievance as scores of delegations and individuals apprised him about their issues and demands.

Around 35 delegations comprising 120 people projected issues and developmental requirements and sought his intervention for the redressal of the same in a time-bound manner.

Chairperson, National Federation of the Blind, Professor Kusum Lata Malik along with Principal, Louis Braille Memorial Residential School for Sightless Girls, Roop Nagar put forth the demand for the upgradation of the said school and its recognition upto 12th class.

A delegation of Compilor Aspirants raised the issue regarding filling up of the vacant posts in J&K Fund Organization (Department of Finance).

A delegation of Durga Nagar Welfare Committee raised issue related to water supply to the colony. Similarly, a delegation of residents from Billawar projected various issues of public importance of their area including connectivity under PMGSY and establishment of a receiving station in the area.

A forum of Engineers (PDD) put forth their demands for the revision of field travel allowance and removal of grade pay anomaly.

Residents of village Kabban of District Kishtwar demanded strengthening of the road connectivity and upgradation of power scenario in the village. A Delegation of casual laborers of PHE and PDD submitted their demands for regularization of service.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the residents of New Rehari demanded shifting of 33 KV Janipur New Manda-New Secretariat line from its existing alignment. A delegation from All J&K Pensioners & Civil Society Association, Jammu projected demands pertaining to medi-claim policy for the retired government employees and enhancement of medical allowances.

Advisor Sharma assured the delegations and individuals that all their genuine concerns will be resolved in a time bound manner. Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Kumar, Commissioner JMC, Arvind Kotwal, VC JDA, PS Rathore, Chief Engineers, Sudheer Shah, Sudhir Gupta and Ashok Gandotra besides Secretary, JDA, Rakesh Kumar Gupta were also present during the grievance camp.