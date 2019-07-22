Advisor Kumar to meet people at Jammu on July 23

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar will hold this week’s public hearing programme at Jammu on Tuesday (July 23). The public delegations, deputations, organizations and individuals are hereby advised to reach Convention Centre, Jammu on Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM to meet Advisor K Vijay Kumar and register grievances for their redressal.
