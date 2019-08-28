Advisor Kumar takes appraisal of healthcare facilities at SMHS hospital

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisor to the Governor, K Vijay Kumar, on Tuesday visited SMHS Hospital and took stock of the healthcare facilities available for the patients.

Principal GMC Srinagar Dr Pervez Shah, all HoDs, senior doctors and Medical Superintendents of all Associated Hospitals were present on the occasion.

The Advisor took round of various units and wards in the hospital and enquired about the details of the patients admitted in the said wards and treatment being provided to them.

He held interaction with the doctors and hospital administration regarding facilities that are available for the patients. The Advisor enquired about the availability of beds and medicines in the hospital and also sought details of patients visiting OPD for treatment.

He was briefed by the Medical Superintendent of the hospital about the healthcare facilities and available infrastructure including necessary life-saving equipments and other machinery.

The Advisor also chaired a meeting with Principal GMC Srinagar ,all HoDs, and Medical Superintendents of all Associated Hospitals to take first hand appraisal of the functioning of all hospitals and to discuss the issues that need to be redressed for improving the health care facilities in these institutions.

During the meeting, all the HoDs gave their suggestions to bring required changes in the hospital with regard to smooth functioning of the hospitals and to provide better services to the people visiting the health institutions.

Medical Superintendents of various government hospitals in the city informed the Advisor about the functioning of their respective institutions and availability of doctors and staff in the hospitals.

Directing the management of all associated hospitals for putting in sincere efforts to create patient friendly atmosphere, the Advisor said that every patient coming to the hospital should be given best possible medical treatment.

Earlier, the Advisor visited the office of Director Health Services Kashmir where he chaired a meeting with Director and other senior officers.

Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Kunzes Dolma apprised the Advisor about the functioning of the office and other activities that are being undertaken by this office.

All the officers present in the meeting were asked to give brief working of the office they are handling and to suggest measures to further improve the overall functioning of the office of Director Health Services.

Discussions were held on the activities including geo-tagging of health institutions, establishment of ETPs in the hospitals, making referral system more effective, ambulatory services, capacity building programmes, research based activities, status of supply of medicines from JKMSCL and other.

The Advisor asked the representative of JKMSCL to ensure supply of drugs/equipments as required by the government health institutions. He also asked Director to ensure that CMOs put demand of emergency drugs and other medicines well in time so that procurement process by JKMSCL would be done well in time.

Advisor Kumar appreciated Health department for putting in their dedicated efforts in providing healthcare services to the people. He asked them to work with same spirit and energy so that the expectations of the people from the health department are fulfilled.