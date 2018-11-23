Advisor Kumar reviews functioning of Central Jail Kot Bhalwal

Advisor to the Governor, K Vijay Kumar today visited Central Jail Kot Bhalwal. He also took a review meeting at Zonal Crime Headquarters at Jammu and also reviewed the progress on construction of residential flats by JDA at Muthi.
