Advisor Kumar reviews development, security scenario

DODA: Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar visited Doda to review the progress on major development projects besides taking stock of the security scenario in the district.

The Advisor convened a meeting with the district officers of various departments to review the project-wise status of all ongoing development projects.

DGP, Dilbag Singh, ADGP Law and Order Munir Khan, DDC Doda Dr Sagar D Doifode, SSP Doda Shabir Ahmed Malik, ADDC Imam Din, ADC Kishori Lal Sharma, ACR Kaiser Ahmed Bhawani, ACD Davender Singh Bhau besides other senior officers were present in the meeting.

DDC gave a detailed presentation on sector-wise progress of major projects and key flagship schemes of different sectors like CRF, PMGSY etc in the district. He apprised the Advisor of the status of all ongoing projects in the district including the construction of newly sanctioned GMC Doda, construction of multipurpose indoor hall at Doda, development of playfields besides other development projects under execution.

The Advisor, while reviewing the status of various projects, held detailed discussion with the concerned officers and asked for close monitoring of the works for timely completion.

While reviewing the functioning of health department, the advisor said that all possibilities would be explored to ensure that will be no shortage of doctors and paramedics in the healthcare institutions and establishment of GMC in the area would further add to the convenience of the locals. He asked the health department to work with dedication towards ensuring better health care facilities to the people in the district.

While reviewing the construction and upgradation of various road projects of district, the Advisor was informed about various issues which are creating problem in completing those projects like court stays, pending technical sanctions from the higher authorities etc.

Advisor directed the executing agencies to furnish the current status of projects to his office and asked them to work in co-ordination so that issues shall be resolved for timely execution of mega projects. He directed all the district officers to submit the details of all the pending court cases to his office within a days time.

Regarding completion of work of multipurpose indoor hall, Kumar directed Executive Engineer JKPCC to fulfil the requisite demand within a week time so that the amount required for the completion of the project shall be provided to the executing agency.

Kumar directed CEO Doda to keep a strict check over the punctuality and regularity of the teachers on a daily basis besides asking all the district officers to get regular feedback regarding the implementation of various Government schemes meant for the welfare of the people.

Advisor asked the DDC to constitute a committee of concerned officers which will purely work for empowering the newly constituted panchayats across the district.

Advisor asked the officers for proper and judicious utilization of funds by ensuring time-bound completion of development works and flagship schemes. He asked the DDC to hold review meetings on a regular basis to assess the progress of different schemes being executed for the welfare of people.

DDC informed the meeting that 89 playgrounds have been completed last year while 148 playgrounds have been identified for establishment during this year.

During the visit, various deputations met the Advisor and projected their demands.

Earlier, the Advisor visited Bhaderwah and met public delegations of different areas who apprised him of their concerns and demands. He also took stock of information regarding security scenario in the area.

Vijay Kumar gave a patient hearing to the issues raised by the delegations and assured them that their demands will be resolved on a priority basis.