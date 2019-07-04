Advisor Kumar pays obeisance at Amarnath Shrine

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar on Wednesday paid obeisance at the Shri Amarnath Cave Shrine. On the occasion, the Advisor performed Pooja at the Shrine and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in the State.

The Advisor also reviewed the all necessary arrangements made for the smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Yatra and also took appraisal of the facilities being provided for pilgrims en-route, at holy cave and at all the camps.

At Holy Cave, K Vijay Kumar held a brief meeting with the Camp Director Rajnish Kumar, Additional CEO SASB Anup Soni, SP Camp, senior doctors and other concerned officers deployed there.

He enquired from the officers regarding overall conduct of Yatra, number of Yatris visiting holy cave in a day, availability of oxygen cylinders, drugs en-route and at all the medical points established, sanitation activities, operation of Langars and quality of food being made available there and other important issues. He stressed on availability of oxygen cylinders including portable one in sufficient number en-route and especially at holy cave being at high altitude. He asked the health authorities to provide best and timely treatment to the Yatris whenever need arises.

The Advisor asked the officers for monitoring the weather updates on daily basis and act accordingly so that the Yatris do not face any inconvenience.

It was instructed that the pony dung and other kind of debris on the whole track must be cleaned and plastic water bottles and other stuff also be removed and dumped at identified places. The Advisor also interacted with the Yatris and asked them about the facilities that are being made available for them. The pilgrims were satisfied with the arrangements and said that they are enjoying their pilgrimage and visit to the State.

K Vijay Kumar visited the Base Hospital at Panjtarni and took appraisal of health services being provided to the patients. The concerned senior doctor on duty briefed him about the working of the hospital and treatment being given to the Yatris being admitted for treatment.

The Advisor asked the doctors and others medical staff to put in their best efforts in providing best services to the Yatris and to take better care of them.

Later, he was also briefed about the security arrangements by the senior officers of police, army and paramilitary forces deployed on duty.