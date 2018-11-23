Advisor Kumar listens to people’s grievances at Civil Secretariat

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Continuing the public interaction programme to listen to the grievances of the people, Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar on Thursday interacted with the individuals, public delegations at his office in Civil Secretariat.
With a view to bring the demands and grievances to the notice of the government, these public delegations and individuals hailing from various parts of the state met the Advisor Kumar and presented their issues, demands for their redressal. The Advisor assured the people for redressal of all their genuine grievances and said that every genuine issue/demand would be resolved on priority.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rajshri Despande to make cameo in Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The Sky is Pink’
India-born Pakistani poet Fahmida Riaz passes away
David Arquette recovering in hospital after sustaining neck injury during wrestling death match
Sacrilege cases: Actor Akshay Kumar appears before Punjab Police SIT
There’s still time: Alia on getting married
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper