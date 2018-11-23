Advisor Kumar listens to people’s grievances at Civil Secretariat

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Continuing the public interaction programme to listen to the grievances of the people, Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar on Thursday interacted with the individuals, public delegations at his office in Civil Secretariat.

With a view to bring the demands and grievances to the notice of the government, these public delegations and individuals hailing from various parts of the state met the Advisor Kumar and presented their issues, demands for their redressal. The Advisor assured the people for redressal of all their genuine grievances and said that every genuine issue/demand would be resolved on priority.