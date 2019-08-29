Advisor Kumar launches state level rotavirus vaccine

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar on Wednesday launched the State Level Rotavirus Vaccine by administering vaccine to a child at an event held at Teachers’ Bhawan, Jammu.

Mayor, JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, Mission Director , National Health Mission (NHM), Dr Bhupinder Kumar, Principal GMC, Dr Sunanda Raina , Director, Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization, J&K, Dr Arun Sharma, Director, Health Services, Dr. Samir Mattoo , Managing Director, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation, Shiv Kumar Gupta, Corportors, JMC-Bhanu Mahajan and Neena Gupta besides Doctors, Paramedics and other staff members and officers of the concerned departments were present on the occasion.

Underlining the importance of Rotavirus vaccine, the Advisor informed that this new vaccine has been added in the routine immunization programme across Jammu and Kashmir that will provide protection against severe diarrhea caused by Rotavirus.

Meanwhile, the Advisor felicitated Medical Superintendent Dr. Chander Parkash and staff of Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar for receiving Quality Certification under National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS). He congratulated the whole team of Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar for the achievement and asked them to maintain and further improve the quality health services they are providing to the patients. He also asked them to visit other District Hospitals and inspire the staff there to improve the health care standards.

Mayor JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta, also spoke on the occasion and congratulated the Medical Superintendent and staff for being accorded with NQAS Certification.

The dignitaries, on the occasion, released a book on Rotavirus vaccine.

The Advisor also flagged off two Blood Collection and Transport vehicles.

Later, the Advisor visited the Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar and inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra. He also took stock of the medical supplies available in the Kendra.

The Advisor said that the Jan Aushadi Kendra is the best way to provide cheap and good quality medicines to the people.