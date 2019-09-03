Advisor Kumar holds public hearing

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: As part of Governor Administration’s public outreach programme, Advisor K Vijay Kumar on Tuesday interacted with various deputations during his weekly public hearing camp here at JK Governor’s Grievance Cell, Church Lane, Sonawar.

During the camp, 19 deputations and 33 individuals turned up to apprise the Advisor of their grievances and sought his intervention in ensuring outcome-based redressal of the same in a time-bound manner.

The deputations who met Advisor Kumar during the public hearing include deputation of NIS Trained Coaches, Gujjar & Bakerwals from Shopian, Telecom Engineers working in Private Companies, besides other public deputations. They projected demands regarding civic amenities, health, education, road connectivity, adequate staff at hospitals etc. Many of them, including government employees projected their service related matters.

Meanwhile, several individuals also reached JKGGC to meet the Advisor and apprised him about their issues and sought his intervention for the redressal of the same.

Responding to the deputations and individuals, the Advisor assured that all of their genuine grievances and demands raised at the public hearing camp would be looked into accordingly.