Advisor Kumar flags off four critical care ambulances for Ladakh

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar on Tuesday visited Kashmir Nursing Home, an Associated Hospital of GMC Srinagar where he flagged off 04 Critical Care Ambulances under 108 Ambulatory Services to be deployed in twin districts of Ladakh. The ambulances are being procured by the National Health Mission J&K.

Financial Commissioner Health Atal Dulloo, MD NHM Bhupinder Kumar, Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Kunzes Dolma, Medical Superintendent Kashmir Nursing Home Dr Bakshi Jehangir, senior doctors were present on the occasion.

The Advisor was apprised that keeping in view the upcoming winter season and giving coverage to snow bound areas, 04 Ambulances including 02 Advanced Life Support (ALS) and two Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances will be deployed in Ladakh.

It was further informed that under the 108 Ambulatory Service, 416 ambulances were procured out of which 300 (102 Ambulatory Service) are transport ambulances and rest 116 (108 Ambulatory Service) are to be converted into ALS and BLS ambulances. At present 04 ambulances are ready with the all necessary equipments and the work on the rest vehicles is underway in the workshop established in Jammu especially for the purpose, the Advisor was informed.

The Advisor also interacted with the EMTs who gave demonstration of the equipments fitted in the ambulance with their usage. It was stressed that focused attention be also given for the maintenance of these vehicles and the staff deployed should also be provided updated training. He also asked for effective coordination among all agencies involved in the successful implementation of 108 Ambulatory Services including Health, Traffic Police, Police and NGOs. Stress was also laid on creating awareness among people for availing ambulance services.