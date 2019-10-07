Advisor Kumar, CS review developmental, security scenario

STATE TIMES NEWS

ANANTNAG: Advisor to Governor, K. Vijay Kumar and Chief Secretary, B.V.R Subrahmanyam on Sunday reviewed the security and developmental scenario of Anantnag district at a meeting here.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, IGP Kashmir S.P. Pani, DIG South also accompanied.

District Development Commissioner Anantnag, Khalid Jahangir briefed the Advisor and Chief Secretary about the progress achieved under key sectors like Health, R&B, Education, PHE, RDD, PMGSY, Agricultural, Horticulture, Animal & Sheep Husbandry.

The DDC also apprised about the progress achieved under district Capex Budget – 2019-20. He informed that Rs. 199.58 crore have been earmarked for the district for the current financial year, out of which an expenditure of Rs.77.07 crore has been made against an availability of Rs.140.73 crore by the end of September 2019.

The meeting was also informed that healthcare facilities remain uninterrupted during the months of August and September, 2019 as in District Hospital Anantnag, 62106 OPD and 4127 IPD patients were treated. Similarly, 547 major surgeries, 1139 minor surgeries, 9167 X-Rays, 996 CT Scans, 2745 USGs and 621 dialysis were conducted till the end of September 2019.

Under mega projects, the meeting was told that work on Rs 139 crore GMC Anantnag is different stages and till date an amount of Rs 56.13 crore has been expended under the prestigious project. Besides, the work is also under progress in seven blocks of the Medical College, Trauma Hospital Bijbehara while as Model Hospital Doru has been completed and is ready for commissioning.

The DDC sought the intervention of Chief Secretary for release of Rs. 4 crore for the completion of construction and finishing work of Rehmat-e-Aalam Hospital Anantnag.

The Advisor and Chief Secretary complimented the district administration for overall performance in implementing State and Centrally sponsored schemes, organizing of public outreach programmes, ensuring better healthcare facilities, starting of fresh batch in GMC Anantnag, supply of essential commodities and conduct of sports events.

They stressed upon the administration to make best efforts in addressing the public issues on priority, with special focus on improving the public delivery system.