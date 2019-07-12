Advisor Kumar attends World Population Day celebrations at KU

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: To commemorate the World Population Day, a programme was organised by NSS unit of Kashmir University. World Population Day is an annual event, observed on July 11 every year, which seeks to raise awareness about global population issues.

Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Vice Chancellor Kashmir University Prof. Talat Ahmad was the Guest of Honour.

Registrar Kashmir University Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir, Coordinator NSS KU Prof Shamim Ahmad Shah, senior faculty members from KU, other colleges and NSS volunteers were present on the occasion to celebrate this global event.

The major objective behind observing World Population Day is to focus the attention on the consequences of increasing population and how it affects the overall development plans and programmes.

Addressing the gathering, the Advisor highlighted important factors, consequences of increasing population and its threat to the society and also listed out some suggestions to tackle with these important issues related to the benefit of humankind.

He said that the world population has reached a staggering 7.7 billion mark and India too has contributed in a big way with 1.37 billion people in the current year.

While discussing the issues related increasing population, the Advisor said that keeping in mind the figure, the population has to be smartly managed. He highlighted that a particular age group, very productive, falling between 50-65 years is declined and this crisis of today’s ageing population need to be tackled in an effective manner.

Further, complimenting the Vice Chancellor for having high ratio of women students in the Kashmir University, said that because of the population distortion, productivity is going to decline and if women population which is very active comes into the workforce or enter into the productive area, this imbalance would surely be controlled.

If the strength, zeal and energy of women come into play, the whole humankind would be benefitted, he added. VC KU Prof Talat Ahmad while speaking on the occasion, congratulated the students and faculty for the achievements they have registered, he said that it is a matter of pride for KU that it has more participation of women students. He said that women population need to be strengthened for which our university is doing its best and our women students are performing exceptionally at every platform.