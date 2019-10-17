Advisor Khan visits International Kashmir Saffron Trade Centre Pampore

STATE TIMES NEWS

PULWAMA: Advisor to Governor, Farooq Khan, on Wednesday visited Pulwama where he chaired a meeting to review progress achieved under Agriculture, Horticulture and allied sectors. The meeting was attended by Secretary Agriculture/ Horticulture Manzoor Ahmad Lone, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Dr Raghav Langar, Director Horticulture, Planning and Marketing G.M Dar, Director Agriculture Altaf Ajaz Andrabi, Director Horticulture Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, MD Agro Bhawani Rakhwal and other concerned.

On the occasion, Director Agriculture apprised the Advisor about the initiatives taken for economic revival of Saffron under National Mission on Saffron during 2010-11 at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore. He said 3715 hectares of saffron are proposed to be rejuvenated under the Mission.

It was also informed that 90% work on rejuvenation, strengthening irrigation system, enhancing product quality, mechanization, providing infrastructure facility, establishment of quality testing and market facilities has been completed.

Director Horticulture also apprised the Advisor about the expected 18120 MT of apple production from 26327 hectares of land. He also added that around 65 hectares of agricultural land is put under high density production.

Chief Agriculture Officer informed the meeting about the bumper crop in paddy sector and introduction of varieties like SR3 and SR5. He added that the schemes like PM-KISAN, Soil Health Cards and Kisan Credit Cards have been implemented. It was intimated that a model organic farming village has been adopted in Bangund Kakapora which produces 1200 MT of vegetables in 400 kanals through 72 cluster members.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor impressed upon the officers to adopt the latest practices and use high yielding crops for better agricultural production. He further stressed to inform the farmer community regarding the use of bio pesticides and shifting towards organic culture. He added agriculture activities should be made sustainable and self reliant with an orientation towards adaptation of best and local practices. Secretary, Agriculture, on the occasion, enjoined upon the officers to enhance the base of Agriculture activities and have an orientation towards apiculture and sericulture.

Earlier, Advisor Khan visited the International Kashmir Saffron Trade Centre (Spice Park) Pampore and inspected various sections there. He was informed about e-marketing, Single Registration and Login for PAN India auction, easier access (via electronic media) for catalogues, My Catalogue and buying tracker facilities.

On the occasion, the Advisor inaugurated latest machinery at stigma separation unit, quality evaluation laboratory, packing unit, drying unit and cold storage room.