Advisor Khan to hear public grievances on Feb 10

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan will convene public hearing at Convention Center, Canal Road, Jammu on February 10 (Monday) from 10 am to 12 noon. The public deputations and individuals, who wish to bring their grievances and demands into the notice of the government, can meet the Advisor at the said venue.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rajini throws weight behind CAA, says no threat to Muslims
Mammography awareness camp held
Rishi Kapoor discharged from hospital, back home
Amandeep Hospital holds ECG workshop
LBNROH Cancer Care Foundation organises faith healing workshop
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper