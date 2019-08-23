Advisor Khan reviews progress of RDD schemes

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor Farooq Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting here to review progress on various ongoing schemes being undertaken by Rural Development Department.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Rural Development Department Sheetal Nanda, Mission Director JKSRLM, CEO, SLNA, IWMP, Director Rural Development Department Kashmir, Director Rural Development Department Jammu, Director Panchayat and other concerned senior officers.

During the meeting, the Advisor was briefed about progress achieved under various schemes.

Under MGNREGA, a total of 9.49 lakh job cards have been issued among the workers during the financial year 2019-20, the meeting was told.

It was said that under PMAY scheme, a total of 16454 houses have been completed and progress is being made according to the set timelines.

Under Himayat scheme a total of 14453 candidates have been enrolled and 45 project implementing agencies are on job for enrollment of candidates during the year 2019-20.

The meeting also took a detailed review of progress made under IWMP, RURBAN, RGSA and various other development schemes.

On the occasion, the Advisor directed the officers to work with utmost dedication so that the set targets are achieved in time.

He said schemes like MGNREGA are meant to create durable assets in the far-flung areas and to provide livelihood to the economically weaker sections of the society.

The Advisor stressed on further increase in man-days under MGNREGA with proper verification of job cards besides seeding of job cards with Aadhaar at the earliest.