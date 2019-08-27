Advisor Khan inspects restoration work at Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Governor, Farooq Khan on Monday visited Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex and took stock of the viability of temporary shifting of Dogra Art Museum to facilitate upcoming restoration work of the same.

The Advisor inspected different segments of the heritage complex to have firsthand appraisal of the ongoing work and sought a detailed briefing on several important issues pertaining to restoration of Dogra Art Museum, preservation of historical records and documents, strategies and methodologies for restoration and conservation of various components and more alike.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, Secretary Culture, Zubair Ahmad, Director, Archives, Archaeology & Museums, Munir-Ul-Islam, Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society (MMJHS), Deepika K Sharma besides senior officers of executing agencies and representatives of Sanrakshan Heritage Consultants were present on the occasion.

Director, Archives, Archaeology & Museums gave a detailed presentation on Dogra Art Museum and informed the Advisor about the arrangements being made for temporary shifting of the Museum for the restoration work.

Executive Director, MMJHS briefed the Advisor about the Master plan for the Heritage Complex, besides Div Com and Secretary Culture gave their valuable suggestions about various options available for shifting of the museum. It was unanimously decided to shift the Museum temporarily to Army Headquarters in the Mubarak Mandi Complex till the restoration work is completed.

The Advisor asked the Director, Archives to prepare a detailed report on temporary shifting of the museum while executing agencies were directed to optimize the changes to be made in the Army Headquarters building like lighting, installation of security gadgets and other paraphernalia required for the shifting purpose.

The Advisor further directed the Director, Archives to take necessary measures for preservation and shifting of archival record and submit a feasible report on exploring possibilities for shifting books and old records pertaining to Pre Dogra period and Dogra period to the Army Headquarters.