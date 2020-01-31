Advisor Khan inaugurates AD Emp Office; lays foundation of Labour Office in Rajouri

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan on Thursday conducted whirlwind tour of this border district and took stock of developmental activities here.

He inaugurated District Employment & Counselling Center, here at Chowkimerra and laid foundation stone of the Labour Office complex at Rajouri.

Commissioner Secretary, Labour and Employment, Saurabh Bhagat; Labour Commissioner, Abdul Rashid War; Director Employment Jammu, YP Suman; District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh; CEO/Secretary JKBOCW, Muzaffar Ahmed Peer; Deputy Labour Commissioner, Kanta Devi; Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Sher Singh; Additional Superintendent of Police Liaqat Choudhary; OSD to Advisor, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak; Joint Director Employment Jyoti Slathia; ALC Rajouri, Angrez Singh and other District and Sectoral Officers were present on the occasion.

The Advisor also inspected pace of work on Sports Stadium Kheroa.

The Secretary Sports Council, Naseem Chowdhury informed the Advisor that that the cost of construction of indoor and outdoor stadium is Rs 5.64 crore and the project has been approved under languishing scheme. He further informed that the work on indoor stadium is at finishing stage and work on outdoor stadium stands completed in all respects. He said that the indoor stadium has the courts for badminton, tennis and skating.

The sports Stadium also has the provision of kabaddi court, a Volleyball court , Basketball court etc. The advisor asked the Executive executing agency PWD to keep provision of seating in the kabaddi court.

Later, the Advisor also distributed education assistance of Rs 1.16 Crore under Lower Education Assistance, Rs.6.50 lakh under Higher Education Assistance, Rs. 77,959.00 under Chronic Disease Assistance – the welfare Schemes of J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. The amount will be disbursed among wards of 1320 construction workers as Education Assistance (Lower & Higher). He also handed over registration Labour Passbooks to newly enrolled construction workers in the District.

Besides, he also handed over a cheque of Rs 13. 01 lakh as ex-gratia to Jaswant Kour and Surjeet Singh, the parents of deceased Ajit Singh, who was a driver by profession and died in a road accident at Mandir Galla, Rajouri.