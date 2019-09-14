Advisor Khan inaugurates 5th Edition of State Level Inter-College Volleyball Championship

Calls upon youth to become responsible citizens

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Advisor to Governor, Farooq Khan on Saturday inaugurated the 5th edition of state level inter collegiate Governor’s Silver Rolling Volleyball Championship here at Government Degree College Udhampur.

Advisor called upon the students to face the challenges of the life with sportsmen spirit and become perfect gentlemen. He said that it is playing that matters and not winning or losing.

The Advisor to Governor, who is also an alumni of the College, greatly appreciated the management of the institution in organising such a mega event.

“We are entering into a new era of progress and the fruits of development will reach the last man in the new set up,” he said while highlighting the importance of sports in the course of progress. Replying to queries of media present in large strength, the former top cop said that ‘we have achieved our goal of maintaining peace in the valley where the Security Forces neither fired a single bullet nor any tear gas shell.’

He also witnessed an exhibition match between Govt. Degree College Udhampur and Govt. Degree College Poonch which was won by the former.

The latest issue of College newsletter was also released by the Advisor.

Earlier, the Advisor to Governor was received formally by Principal of the College Dr. Nutan Kumar Resutra along with senior staff of the College. He was presented with ‘Samman Guard’ by smartly clad cadets of NCC’s infantry and navy units. A cultural programme was also presented by the College students. District Development Commissioner Udhampur Dr. Piyush Singla, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range Sujit Kumar Singh, Additional SP Udhampur, Rajinder Katoch, Commanding Officer 137 Bn. CRPF, M. Khalid Khan, Commanding Officer 187 Bn. CRPF, R.B Gupta, Chief Patron Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir, Raj Daluja, and other prominent citizens were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the programme commenced with unfurling of Championship Flag and an impressive march past by participating teams representing various colleges. The march past was followed by the formal welcome address by College Principal Dr. Nutan Kumar Resutra.

In his address, the Principal elaborated the 5 years track of Governor’s Silver Rolling Trophy Inter-College Volleyball Championship and also achievements of the college in various fields.

Female veteran players Kamla Devi, Champa Devi and Vishno, who not only laid the foundation of volleyball but also nurtured this game, were honoured at the event.

Farooq Khan also laid foundation stone of College Museum and inaugurated the Business Incubation Centre on this occasion. Former Principals, prominent citizens, veteran players and senior faculty of the college were felicitated by the Chief Guest.

Former MLAs Balwant Singh Mankotia, Pawan Gupta, Dina Nath Bhagat, Krishan Bhagat, Principals from different colleges, various members of civil society, staff and students of the host college were also present.

On Day 1: In Men Category: GDC Surankote defeated GDC Doda by 25-17 and 25-19, GDC Banihal outplayed GDC Bishnah by 25-16 and 25-17, GDC Hiranagar defeated GDC Bilawar by 25-10 and 25-12, RS Pura outplayed GDC Mendhar by 27-25, 21-25 and 27-29, GDC Poonch beat Govt. Polytechnic College Udhampur by 25-18 and 25-10.

In Women Category, GCW Udhampur defeated GDC Mendhar by 25-19 and 25-13 while Bhaskar Degree College Udhampur defeated GDC Billawar by 25-16 and 25-20.

Later, vote of thanks was presented by Prof. Suresh Kumar Dogra.

The matches were officiated by Amit Sharma, Sanjeev Verma, Sanjay Sharma, Ajeet Singh, Pawan Kumar, Kuldeep Sharma, Pushp Sharma, Kulbushan Kumar, Shashi Sharma, Manik Nargotra and Rakesh Sharma.