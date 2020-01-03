Advisor Khan for grass-root level implementation of Govt schemes

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan on Friday asked the concerned officers to ensure that all the Government schemes are implemented in letter and spirit at the grass-root levels.

The Advisor said this during weekly outreach programme organized at Lieutenant Governor’s Grievance cell here.

As many as 40 delegations and 150 persons met Advisor from various districts of Kashmir Division. They apprised the Advisor of their grievances and sought his intervention in ensuring outcome-based disposal of their issues in a time-bound manner.

A delegation of Winter Games Association J&K demanded adequate funds for the winter games for junior national winter sports games and national Junior Sovereign Championship.

Residents of Cheki-Rajwali Anantnag demanded up gradation of water supply infrastructure in the village. Similarly a delegation of Dooru-Anantnag sought upgradation of road and drinking water supply infrastructure in the area.

Casual workers working in Gujjar and Bakerwal hostels, RAMSA subject specific teachers, Permanent daily wagers/ Temporary daily wagers working in electric division Baramulla, seasonal labourers of Irrigation department demanded regularization of their services.

Meanwhile, a delegation of PHE land donors association demanded speeding up their appointment orders in the department while a delegation of Shopkeepers association Panthachowk demanded allotment of SDA shops in favour of deserving shopkeepers.

Intizamia Committee Hardwan Charar-e-Sharief sought upgradation of drinking water, electricity and road infrastructure in their area and J&K Cooperative Marketing Association demanded expediting finalization of Amendment in SRO-233.

Similarly, a delegation of Block Development Council Safapora demanded implementation of developmental programmes by Rural Development Department while a delegation led by President Peoples Reform Movement demanded creation of Medical/ Para Medical staff.