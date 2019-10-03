Advisor Khan felicitates teachers for contributing towards Swachhta Abhiyan

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Governor, Farooq Khan on Wednesday attended the commemoration of 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi here at Teacher Bhawan. The function was organized by Directorate of School Education, Jammu.

Commissioner Secretary, School Education, Sarita Chauhan, Director, School Education, Jammu (DSEJ), Anuradha Gupta, Chairperson, JKBOSE, Prof. Veena Pandita?, Joint Directors of DSEJ, CEOs, Principals, ZEOs, Teachers and students in large number were present on the occasion.

The felicitations of the teachers of Government run Schools across Jammu Division by the Advisor for contributing towards Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and other such programmes was one of the main highlights of the event.

While underlining the importance of 2nd October, Advisor Khan said that this day has already carried a great value as it marks the birthday of two greats- Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri and now, with several initiatives towards a clean and fit India being launched, it adds more value and importance to the date.

With the passage of time, we forget the basic principles of life and I am thankful to Prime Minister who once again made us realize the importance of Swachhta by him taking the lead and also get the youth engaged towards cleanliness, he maintained.

Emphasizing the need for developing Government Schools into model educational schools, the Advisor said that the infrastructure didn’t guarantee the students a success, what makes them succeed are the teachers and the education they are being provided.

While sharing his school days experiences, the Advisor said that our Government run schools are no less as we have trained and qualified teachers and the main challenge for the teachers is to project the Government schools in a positive way.

The Advisor asserted that the future of the country is with young generation and whatever lessons they are learning from their teachers regarding cleanliness, they shall spread the same in the society for a better and healthy tomorrow.

The J&K Administration has full faith and belief in teachers that they will make every possible effort and contribute their part in building a better future of the country, he added.

The Advisor congratulated DSEJ for taking cleanliness initiatives and wished them a great success in their future endevours.

During her welcome address, Director, DSEJ, Anuradha Gupta informed that the students in large numbers are participating in several initiatives launched by the Prime Minister.

The event was commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp followed by the welcome song by the students of GHSS Canal Road and Guru Vandana by GHSS Mubarak Mandi.

Short plays on Gandhian Philosophy and ‘Jal Shakti’ were presented by the students of GHSS Mubarak Mandi and HSS Jourian. Documentary on ‘Initiatives taken by DSEJ in realizing the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi’ and a Short video on ‘Swachhta ke Stars’ featuring the Swachhta activities done by the teachers were also showcased.

Director, DSEJ presented mementos to the Advisor, Commissioner Secretary, School Education and Chairperson, JKBOSE. Members of Bharti Foundation were also felicitated by the dignitaries on the occasion.