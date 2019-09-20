Advisor Khan directs to provide adequate facilities in tribal schools, hostels

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor, Farooq Khan on Thursday directed the officers of Tribal Affairs Department to pace up various developmental works, that are under progress, for the welfare of tribal people.

The Advisor made these remarks during a meeting to review the functioning of Tribal Affairs department at Civil Secretariat here.

He directed speedy execution of works, like construction of schools and hostels, providing of infra structure facilities, tents, electrification facilities, PHCs, CHCs etc in tribal areas, in a stipulated time.

He asked the officers to visit the tribal areas and have a first-hand account of the conditions of the people living there.

He directed setting up the offices of tribal department at the district levels that can be a game changer in improving the living conditions of tribal people.

The meeting was informed about the activities undertaken under Article 275(1) like construction of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), construction of ST/G&B boys and girls hostel, construction of Tribal Museum, providing of drinking water and other facilities.

He directed the officials to visit other states and see the functioning of EMRS so that best facilities are available to students. He said that adequate measures should be taken to attract best faculty like keeping the salary of teachers at par with JNVs functioning in other states. He also directed the officers to dig borewells in hostels and install commercial water purifier in all hostels for providing clean drinking water.

It was informed in the meeting that construction of EMRS in Anantnag, Kulgam, Rajouri, Poonch and Kargil is at various stages of development. Three new EMRS schools have been sanctioned in Rajouri, Bandipora and Leh. The land for Kotranka Rajouri has been identified and DPRs is being prepared while land for Bandipora and Leh is being identified by concerned DDCs.

Regarding the Tribal Museum/Bhawan at Jagti Nagrota Jammu, it was informed that land measuring 24 kanals has been purchased from JDA Jammu. The meeting was further informed that construction of Tribal Research Institute at Khimber Harwan Srinagar in under progress.

It was also informed that an amount of Rs 225 lakhs has been released for providing of drinking water facilities in tribal areas as per the percentage of ST population in favour of all the DDCs, out of which an amount of Rs 128.33 has been utilized by various DDCs during the year 2018-19.

The Advisor directed the officials that the money that has been released for various developmental works should not remain unspent.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of post and pre matric scholarship of the tribal students.